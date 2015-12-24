Christmas Schedule

Christmas Day Friday 25 December 2015

4:00 – 6:00 The A-Z of Pop Christmas Special with Richard Smith

6:00 – 8:00 I Suppose You Think That’s Funny : Christmas comedy with Gerard Rocks

8:00 – 10:00 Jonathan Bryan Christmas Breakfast

10:00 – 12:00 Nikky Briggs Christmas Down Under from Melbourne

12:00 – 14:00 Matthew Rolland – looks back at his guests over 2015

14:00 – 20:00 Bob Kingsley Christmas Special including the Queen at 3pm.

20:00 – 23:00 Casey Kasem Top 40 Xmas Hits originally aired on 25-12-1971

23:00 – 24:00 The Lively Lounge in San Francisco with special guest Herb Alpert

24:00 – 2:00 Lee Jackson presents HRR’s Most Requested records

2:00 – 4:00 Christmas Tree & Easy with Ian Bruce

3:00 – 5:00 The A-Z of Pop Christmas Special with Richard Smith

5:00 – 6:00 The Lively Lounge in San Francisco with special guest Herb Alpert

Boxing Day Saturday 26 December 2015

6:00 – 10:00 Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40

10:00 – 13:00 Jonathan Sawyer live on Boxing Day

13:00 – 16:00 Boxing Day Requests with Rhodhri Buttrick and Gerard Rocks and including the draw for Sainsburys Saturday Surprise

16.00 – 17.00 Mike Day – The Spirit of Christmas

17:00 – 20:00 Saturday Sport – as BBC Radio Berkshire – on Hospedia only – no online coverage during this time. Including live Football League Championship Football commentary of Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Reading from Molyneux. Kick-off 5:15pm

20:00 – 24:00 American Top 40 The 80’s with Casey Kasem

24:00 – 3:00 Clive Southerton Strictly Instrumental

3:00 – 6:00 Geoff Dorsett Triple play – Solid Gold 60’s, Supersonic 70’s & Kick Up The 80’s

Sunday 27 December 2015

6:00 – 7:00 Pirate Radio Memories – James Burton Stewart with special guest Richard Swainson

7:00 – 9:00J onathan Bryan Breakfast Show

9:00 – 12:00 American Top 40 The 70’s with Casey Kasem

12:00 – 14:00 The A-Z of Pop Special with Richard Smith

14:00 – 17:00 Nick Tollervey

17:00 – 19:00 Words of Life with Julie Hughes

19:00 – 23:00 American Top 40 The 80’s with Casey Kasem

20:00 – 22:00 HRR’s Most Wanted with Lee Jackson

22:00 – 24:00 Classic Country with Tim Rogers

24:00 – 1:00 Pirate Radio Memories – James Burton Stewart with special guest Richard Swainson

1:00 – 4:00Top 50 Biggest selling Motown Songs with Lee Jackson