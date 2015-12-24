Hospital Radio Reading
Broadcasting to Patients in Reading's Hospitals Since 1957

Christmas Schedule

Published December 24, 2015

Christmas Day Friday 25 December 2015
4:00 – 6:00 The A-Z of Pop Christmas Special with Richard Smith
6:00 – 8:00 I Suppose You Think That’s Funny : Christmas comedy with Gerard Rocks
8:00 – 10:00 Jonathan Bryan Christmas Breakfast
10:00 – 12:00 Nikky Briggs Christmas Down Under from Melbourne
12:00 – 14:00 Matthew Rolland – looks back at his guests over 2015
14:00 – 20:00 Bob Kingsley Christmas Special including the Queen at 3pm.
20:00 – 23:00 Casey Kasem Top 40 Xmas Hits originally aired on 25-12-1971
23:00 – 24:00 The Lively Lounge in San Francisco with special guest Herb Alpert
24:00 – 2:00 Lee Jackson presents HRR’s Most Requested records
2:00 – 4:00 Christmas Tree & Easy with Ian Bruce
3:00 – 5:00 The A-Z of Pop Christmas Special with Richard Smith
5:00 – 6:00 The Lively Lounge in San Francisco with special guest Herb Alpert

Boxing Day Saturday 26 December 2015
6:00 – 10:00 Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40
10:00 – 13:00 Jonathan Sawyer live on Boxing Day
13:00 – 16:00 Boxing Day Requests with Rhodhri Buttrick and Gerard Rocks and including the draw for Sainsburys Saturday Surprise
16.00 – 17.00 Mike Day – The Spirit of Christmas
17:00 – 20:00 Saturday Sport – as BBC Radio Berkshire – on Hospedia only – no online coverage during this time. Including live Football League Championship Football commentary of Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Reading from Molyneux. Kick-off 5:15pm
20:00 – 24:00 American Top 40 The 80’s with Casey Kasem
24:00 – 3:00 Clive Southerton Strictly Instrumental
3:00 – 6:00 Geoff Dorsett Triple play – Solid Gold 60’s, Supersonic 70’s & Kick Up The 80’s

Sunday 27 December 2015
6:00 – 7:00 Pirate Radio Memories – James Burton Stewart with special guest Richard Swainson
7:00 – 9:00J onathan Bryan Breakfast Show
9:00 – 12:00 American Top 40 The 70’s with Casey Kasem
12:00 – 14:00 The A-Z of Pop Special with Richard Smith
14:00 – 17:00 Nick Tollervey
17:00 – 19:00 Words of Life with Julie Hughes
19:00 – 23:00 American Top 40 The 80’s with Casey Kasem
20:00 – 22:00 HRR’s Most Wanted with Lee Jackson
22:00 – 24:00 Classic Country with Tim Rogers
24:00 – 1:00 Pirate Radio Memories – James Burton Stewart with special guest Richard Swainson
1:00 – 4:00Top 50 Biggest selling Motown Songs with Lee Jackson

On Air Now:
On Air Next:


trans_podcast

About HRR

Hospital Radio Reading (HRR) is the hospital radio station which broadcasts to the patients at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading via the Hospedia Entertainment system and online via this website.

Registered Charity Number: 244974

Reading Hospital Broadcasting Service.