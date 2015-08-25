Hospital Radio Reading
Happy Birthday to HRR Founder

Published August 25, 2015

Congratulations and best wishes to our founder, first chairman and Honorary President Les Warth. He is 97 today. Les retired to Suffolk in 1995 and still likes to hear news from HRR and sends his regards to those who remember him. All of us at HRR send our warmest wishes to Les and his wife Marje, for future health & happiness. Since HRR was Les’s brain child Monday 7th September will be the 58th anniversary of HRR’s first broadcast. This landmark event involved Les commentating on Reading Vs Aldershot. Reading won 3-0, those were the days!

