HRR Live from the reception of the Royal Berks

From 1pm to 4pm on Monday 31st August Join Rhodders, Jonathan, Lou, Matthew and Gerard for 3 hours of fun. We will be live from the Reception of the Royal Berkshire Hospital. They’ll be games and prizes to be won and the prize draw for the HRR summer Raffle.

Come down and see us at the welcome desk in the main reception. If you know someone in hospital you can ask us to play them a request. If you can’t be there in person you can tune in at hrreading.org.uk