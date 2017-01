HRR Live From Trust Open Day

On Saturday 17th September 2016 the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust held it's annual members open day. For the first time Hospital Radio Reading were asked to attend and broadcast live from the event.

Special on air guests included Debbie McGee and Chairman of the Trust Graham Sims. As well as members of staff from across the various departments.

Keep an eye out for a podcast of the best bits of the day.