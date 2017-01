HRR Summer Raffle

As part of our fund raising we are having a good old-fashioned raffle. There are lots of great prizes including a bottle of champagne! Tickets are just £1.

How to Buy-

If you know any of our volunteers your best bet it to connect them directly. Each shift has been attached a number of tickets to sell. If this is not possible contact us and we shall try to arrange something. Tickets are on sale until Monday 31s Auguest.