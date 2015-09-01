Hospital Radio Reading
Broadcasting to Patients in Reading's Hospitals Since 1957

HRR Live from the RBH Welcome Desk

Published September 1, 2015

On bank holiday Monday (31st Augst 2015) HRR was live from the welcome desk at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. Over the course of the 3 hour show we met hospital staff, volunteers, visitors and patients. Visitors were able to dedicate songs to loved ones and relatives in the hospital. A number of the patients ventured out of the wards to chat to us and choose some music. The grand finale of the show was the prize draw of our summer raffle.  A huge thank you to everyone who was generous enough to buy a ticket. Click HERE to view the full photo gallery on our facebook page.

About HRR

Hospital Radio Reading (HRR) is the hospital radio station which broadcasts to the patients at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading via the Hospedia Entertainment system and online via this website.

Registered Charity Number: 244974

