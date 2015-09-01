HRR Live from the RBH Welcome Desk

On bank holiday Monday (31st Augst 2015) HRR was live from the welcome desk at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. Over the course of the 3 hour show we met hospital staff, volunteers, visitors and patients. Visitors were able to dedicate songs to loved ones and relatives in the hospital. A number of the patients ventured out of the wards to chat to us and choose some music. The grand finale of the show was the prize draw of our summer raffle. A huge thank you to everyone who was generous enough to buy a ticket. Click HERE to view the full photo gallery on our facebook page.