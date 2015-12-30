Hospital Radio Reading
Broadcasting to Patients in Reading's Hospitals Since 1957

New Year Schedule

Published December 30, 2015

Wednesday 30 December 2015
7:00 – 8:00 Pirate Radio Memories – James Burton Stewart with special guest
Richard Swainson
8:00 – 9:00 Live Wire music & conversation from the USA with Luke Burbank
9:00 – 12:00 American Top 40 The 70’s with Casey Kasem
12:00 – 13:00 A Kick Up The 80’s with Geoff Dorsett
13:00 – 15:00 Gloria Wright’s Post-Christmas Pick-me-up
15:00 – 15:30 Get Out These Old Records – Ken Anton goes back to the dance band
days of the 30s and 40s
15:30 – 16:00 The Music Box – and instrumental selection with Gordon Low
16:00 – 17:00 I Suppose You Think That’s Funny with Gerard Rocks
17:00 – 18:30 Matthew Rolland – entertainment news and interviews
18:30 – 20:00 The Jonathan Sawyer Show – Live from Lancashire
20:00 – 22:00 HRR Requests with Jenny Cole & Matthew Rolland
22:00 – 24:00 Three & Easy with Ian Bruce
24:00 – 6:00 HRR Jukebox and Information Service

New Year’s Eve Thursday 31 December 2015
6:00 – 7:00 Live Wire with Luke Burbank
7:00 – 9:00 Airplay 40 Rewind with Spencer James
9:00 – 10:00 Solid Gold Sixties with Geoff Dorsett
10:00 – 11:00 The Best of British Classical Music with Peter Grogan
11:00 – 12:00 Supersonic 70’s with Geoff Dorsett
12:00 – 12:00 it’s the New Year’s Eve Big Broadcast. HRR links up with
around 40 hospital stations round the country for a 24 hour live special to see
in the new year, hosted by The A-Z of Pop New Year’s Richard Smith and with
HRR’s very own Jonathan Sawyer in the newsroom.

New Year’s Day Friday 1 January 2016
the New Year’s Eve Big Broadcast continues until .
12:00 – 13:00 Moments Musicaux – light classical selection with Gerard Rocks ks Geoff Dorsett
14:00 – 16:00 Geoff Dorsett
16.00 – 17.00 I Suppose You Think That’s Funny – a cornucopia of comedy
17:00 – 19:00 Classic Country with Tim Rogers
19:00 – 23:00 American Top 40 -Top Hits of 2015 with Ryan Seacrest
23:00 – 24:00 The Lively Lounge with Tony Currie

Saturday 2 January 2016
24:00 – 1:00 Soundwave with Jon Cavanagh
1:00 – 2:00 Vinyl Impressions with Martyn Brown
1:00 – 6:00 HRR Jukebox and Information Service
10:00 – 12:00 Stu’s Number Twos – with Stuart Holden
12:00 – 14:00 Lunchtime Record Requests – Louise Remenyi and Gerard Rocks
14:00 – 17:30 Saturday Sport including live Football : Reading v. Bristol City
from the Madejski Stadium. Commentary by Graeme Collyer,
Ian Bruce and Reading FC historian David Downs. Kick-off 3pm
17:30 – 19:00 MT Zone with Martin Todman
19:00 – 20:30 Martin Rolfe – Saturday Night Experience
20:30 – 22:00 HRR Requests
22:00 –2:00 American Top 40 The 80’s with Casey Kasem
2:00 – 6:00 HRR Jukebox and Information Service

Requests – call *800 now from your Hospedia phone

Sunday 3 January 2015
6:00 – 7:00 Frequency Cast – Hi-tech magazine programme
7:00 – 8:00 Sunny Side of the Street with Ken Anton
8:00 – 10:00 Nikky Briggs Breakfast from Down Under
10:00 – 12:00 Stephen Ham – country music
12:00 – 14:00 American Gold with Lee Jackson
14:00 – 17:00 Sunday Best with Nick Tollervey and Roger Holmes.
17:00 – 19:00 Words of Life with Julie Hughes
19:00 – 20:00 The A-Z of Pop with Richard Smith
20:00 – 22:00 HRR Requests – Adam Negus, Jonathan Bromley, Sam Winslett and sam
22:00 – 24:00 Classic Country with Tim Rogers
24:00 – 6:00 HRR Jukebox and Information Service

