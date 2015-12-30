New Year Schedule

Wednesday 30 December 2015

7:00 – 8:00 Pirate Radio Memories – James Burton Stewart with special guest

Richard Swainson

8:00 – 9:00 Live Wire music & conversation from the USA with Luke Burbank

9:00 – 12:00 American Top 40 The 70’s with Casey Kasem

12:00 – 13:00 A Kick Up The 80’s with Geoff Dorsett

13:00 – 15:00 Gloria Wright’s Post-Christmas Pick-me-up

15:00 – 15:30 Get Out These Old Records – Ken Anton goes back to the dance band

days of the 30s and 40s

15:30 – 16:00 The Music Box – and instrumental selection with Gordon Low

16:00 – 17:00 I Suppose You Think That’s Funny with Gerard Rocks

17:00 – 18:30 Matthew Rolland – entertainment news and interviews

18:30 – 20:00 The Jonathan Sawyer Show – Live from Lancashire

20:00 – 22:00 HRR Requests with Jenny Cole & Matthew Rolland

22:00 – 24:00 Three & Easy with Ian Bruce

24:00 – 6:00 HRR Jukebox and Information Service

New Year’s Eve Thursday 31 December 2015

6:00 – 7:00 Live Wire with Luke Burbank

7:00 – 9:00 Airplay 40 Rewind with Spencer James

9:00 – 10:00 Solid Gold Sixties with Geoff Dorsett

10:00 – 11:00 The Best of British Classical Music with Peter Grogan

11:00 – 12:00 Supersonic 70’s with Geoff Dorsett

12:00 – 12:00 it’s the New Year’s Eve Big Broadcast. HRR links up with

around 40 hospital stations round the country for a 24 hour live special to see

in the new year, hosted by The A-Z of Pop New Year’s Richard Smith and with

HRR’s very own Jonathan Sawyer in the newsroom.

New Year’s Day Friday 1 January 2016

the New Year’s Eve Big Broadcast continues until .

12:00 – 13:00 Moments Musicaux – light classical selection with Gerard Rocks ks Geoff Dorsett

14:00 – 16:00 Geoff Dorsett

16.00 – 17.00 I Suppose You Think That’s Funny – a cornucopia of comedy

17:00 – 19:00 Classic Country with Tim Rogers

19:00 – 23:00 American Top 40 -Top Hits of 2015 with Ryan Seacrest

23:00 – 24:00 The Lively Lounge with Tony Currie

Saturday 2 January 2016

24:00 – 1:00 Soundwave with Jon Cavanagh

1:00 – 2:00 Vinyl Impressions with Martyn Brown

1:00 – 6:00 HRR Jukebox and Information Service

10:00 – 12:00 Stu’s Number Twos – with Stuart Holden

12:00 – 14:00 Lunchtime Record Requests – Louise Remenyi and Gerard Rocks

14:00 – 17:30 Saturday Sport including live Football : Reading v. Bristol City

from the Madejski Stadium. Commentary by Graeme Collyer,

Ian Bruce and Reading FC historian David Downs. Kick-off 3pm

17:30 – 19:00 MT Zone with Martin Todman

19:00 – 20:30 Martin Rolfe – Saturday Night Experience

20:30 – 22:00 HRR Requests

22:00 –2:00 American Top 40 The 80’s with Casey Kasem

2:00 – 6:00 HRR Jukebox and Information Service

Requests – call *800 now from your Hospedia phone

Sunday 3 January 2015

6:00 – 7:00 Frequency Cast – Hi-tech magazine programme

7:00 – 8:00 Sunny Side of the Street with Ken Anton

8:00 – 10:00 Nikky Briggs Breakfast from Down Under

10:00 – 12:00 Stephen Ham – country music

12:00 – 14:00 American Gold with Lee Jackson

14:00 – 17:00 Sunday Best with Nick Tollervey and Roger Holmes.

17:00 – 19:00 Words of Life with Julie Hughes

19:00 – 20:00 The A-Z of Pop with Richard Smith

20:00 – 22:00 HRR Requests – Adam Negus, Jonathan Bromley, Sam Winslett and sam

22:00 – 24:00 Classic Country with Tim Rogers

24:00 – 6:00 HRR Jukebox and Information Service