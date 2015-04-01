Rhodders Wins Gold Hospital Radio Award

Rhodri Buttrick, or Rhodders as he is known, won Gold in the Best Male Presenter of the year category at the Annual National Hospital Radio Awards. The Awards highlight the achievements of hospital radio volunteers across the country. The Awards Ceremony is the culmination of the HBA Annual Conference which was held in Newcastle upon Tyne this year.

Rhodri was presented with his Gold Award by Metro Radio Breakfast presenter Steve Furnel at the Gala Dinner.

The Judges said: “Rhodri loved being there – infectious, funny, interesting and engaging. There’s no doubt he will cheer-up patients!”

Quote from Rhodri: “Winning Gold is so encouraging, not just for me but for the team at HRR. Volunteering at the Royal Berks allows me to use my love of radio to help the patients. Simply by having a chat at someone’s bedside and playing their favourite tune, I’m helping to make their stay in hospital a little easier.”

Gerard Rocks Chairman of HRR said “I’m absolutely delighted with the award. Rhodders deserves it 100% as he embodies everything that’s best in hospital radio. He’s always cheerful, you can hear his smile on the radio and loves interacting with the patients.”

The awards are judged on a five minute audio submission showcasing the past year on air. Rhodri’s entry focussed on his Interaction with patients and also included an interview with radio veteran Tony Blackburn.

Rhodri, or Rhodders as he is known, has been presenting the Saturday request show on Hospital Radio Reading for the past seven years. Currently he works freelance at “The Breeze” as a producer, cover presenter and travel presenter. As a freelancer he has also worked at a number of radio stations, including BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio Berkshire and KISS FM in Portugal. His ambition is to have his own prime-time radio show but in the meantime he is learning all he can about every aspect of radio.



Listen to Rhodders' award entry below.